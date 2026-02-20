Left Menu

Nasdaq Surges as Supreme Court Overturns Trump Tariffs

U.S. stocks rose after the Supreme Court struck down Trump's global tariffs, boosting investor confidence despite earlier weak economic data. The ruling provided relief to affected companies, rallying markets and consumer-focused firms, while raising concerns over potential tariff refunds and their impact on economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:58 IST
Nasdaq Surges as Supreme Court Overturns Trump Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stocks soared, led by the Nasdaq, following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's global tariffs. This ruling offered a sigh of relief to investors who were earlier jolted by lackluster economic data.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court voted 6-3 against the tariffs, which were originally meant as a national emergency measure. These levies, including a 10% baseline duty on all imports, drew sharp criticism from Trump, who dismissed the ruling as a "disgrace" and hinted at a backup plan, according to sources.

The market rally buoyed shares of companies previously impacted by tariffs such as Hasbro, Mattel, and Williams-Sonoma. The decision also impacted sectors like solar energy and homebuilding. While this brought a temporary market lift, risks remain over potential $175 billion in tariff refunds that could strain the U.S. economy.

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026