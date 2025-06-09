Left Menu

AI Revolutionizing Sugarcane Cultivation: The Economic Game-Changer

Sharad Pawar highlights the transformative impact of AI in sugarcane farming, boosting yields and improving farmers' livelihoods. A MoU formed to proliferate AI technology, poised as a game-changer in agricultural economics. Pawar urges enhancement in sugar factories’ agricultural departments and advocates cost-effective implementation of AI systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister, emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in sugarcane cultivation, suggesting its capability to revolutionize agricultural economics and elevate farmers' living standards. He spoke at a recent event alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other state ministers.

Highlighting inadequacies in the sugarcane sector, Pawar noted the short crushing seasons due to insufficient cane supplies, which leads to underutilized machinery and financial challenges for sugar mills. He posits that increasing per-acre sugarcane yield through AI can significantly improve production and income for farmers.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Vasantdada Sugar Institute and Agricultural Development Trust to facilitate this technological advancement. Pawar encouraged upgrading agriculture departments in cooperative factories and emphasized the importance of making drip irrigation systems more affordable to implement AI-driven solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

