ISRO-NASA Collaboration: India's Historic Leap To The ISS

Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, celebrated the upcoming joint mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on social media. This collaborative effort aims to send the first ISRO astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring a significant leap in India's space achievements.

Singh highlighted the contributions of astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, who will represent ISRO at the ISS, along with his three international crewmates. The Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pivotal reforms that have significantly advanced India's space sector, marking a transformative period for the country's space program.

The mission, facilitated by Axiom Space and part of Axiom Mission 4, will be a historic occasion for India, Poland, and Hungary, as it will mark the countries' return to human spaceflight missions after more than four decades. The crew, featuring astronauts from each of these nations, signifies a collaborative international step towards redefining access to low-Earth orbit.