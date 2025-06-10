Aid in Crisis: Gaza's Struggle for Survival Amid Blockades and Controversy

The United Nations has reported significant obstacles in delivering aid to Gaza, despite the lifting of an Israeli blockade three weeks ago. Minimal wheat flour has made it into the region, much of which has been taken by desperate individuals or looted by armed gangs, highlighting the area's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Deputy U.N. spokesperson Fahan Haq stated that 4,600 metric tonnes of wheat flour entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only passage approved by Israel. However, with estimates indicating a need for up to 10,000 metric tonnes to ease market pressures, the current supply is inadequate, lasting only about eight days based on standard daily food rations.

Haq urged Israel to allow more aid via multiple crossings and warned of potential famine as acute malnutrition among children has nearly tripled. The situation is further complicated by disputes over Hamas's alleged interference with U.N. aid and the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's use of private U.S. security firms.