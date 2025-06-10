Chhattisgarh's Determined Stand Against Naxalism Amidst Tragic IED Blast

Chhattisgarh is reeling after a tragic incident in Sukma district, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast claimed the life of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje and injured several others. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma affirmed the state's ongoing commitment to combat Naxalism, emphasizing the success of security operations against these insurgent groups.

The blast near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road on Monday led to a substantial response from the local government. Deputy CM Sharma visited the families of the injured, addressing their key demands – notably, the provision of housing and the installation of statues to honor fallen officers. Sharma reiterated the government's promise to fulfill these commitments.

In response to this attack, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the residence of the deceased officer, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family. He strongly condemned the blast, promising that the naxals' act of violence will not undermine the state's resolve. Police actions continue as the Bomb Disposal Squad neutralized another IED found at the same location.