Countdown to Eradication: Security Forces Intensify Operations Against Naxal Commanders

Security forces are intensifying operations to target around 300 Maoists, including four top commanders. The Indian government aims to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, with key operations on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The Ministry of Home Affairs reports a reduction in affected districts, reflecting progress towards the goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:51 IST
  • India

Security forces have intensified their operations against the Maoist insurgency, targeting approximately 300 fighters, including four senior commanders, as part of the government's aim to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, according to official sources.

The main figures under scrutiny belong to the outlawed CPI (Maoist), with key commanders such as Misir Besra and Devji operating primarily in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border area. A recent operation was launched based on intelligence suggesting the presence of these leaders in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced in October 2025 that the districts most affected by Naxalism have been reduced to three: Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. The number of LWE-affected districts has also decreased, marking considerable progress as the Narendra Modi administration remains resolute in its pledge to eradicate this security threat by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

