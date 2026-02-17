Left Menu

22 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, 22 Naxalites, including a woman, surrendered in front of senior police and CRPF officials under the 'Poona Margem' rehabilitation scheme. The move comes as anti-Naxal operations and development projects reduce Maoist influence. The surrender was facilitated by local police forces. Each received assistance and will be rehabilitated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:48 IST
In a significant development, 22 Naxalites, including one woman, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday. The surrender was facilitated by senior police and CRPF officials under the 'Poona Margem' rehabilitation scheme.

Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan, attributed this decline in Maoist influence to ongoing anti-Naxal operations, the establishment of new security camps, and the wider reach of development projects in the region.

These efforts, supported by the District Reserve Guard, District Force Sukma, Range Field Team Jagdalpur, and the Central Reserve Police Force, have been instrumental in encouraging the cadres to lay down arms. The surrendered Naxalites were granted Rs 50,000 each for rehabilitation as per government policy. Notably, over 1,500 Naxalites have surrendered across the state since 2025, as India moves towards its goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

