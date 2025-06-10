Vande Bharat Trains: A Revolutionary Link for Jammu & Kashmir

In a landmark development, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) chief, Farooq Abdullah, hailed the inauguration of the Vande Bharat trains on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link as the "biggest gift" for the local populace. Connecting the region with the broader expanse of India, this railway route is being recognized as a historic initiative to boost both tourism and trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon arriving at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, Abdullah shared with reporters a deeply emotional experience, confessing his eyes welled up as the train traversed the Chenab Bridge. Known as the highest railway bridge in the world, this engineering marvel surmounts the challenges presented by the difficult mountainous terrain, symbolizing a milestone for Indian Railways.

The ambitious USBRL project, valued at approximately Rs 43,780 crore and stretching 272 kilometers, incorporates a remarkable series of 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. This infrastructure ensures a seamless, year-round rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India, promising to transform regional mobility and socio-economic integration while fulfilling a long-held dream progressed by successive Indian administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)