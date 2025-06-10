Equity Mutual Funds See Fifth Month of Decline as Inflows Dip

Equity mutual funds in India saw a 21.66% drop in inflows amounting to Rs 19,013 crore in May, as per recent data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This marks the fifth consecutive month of decline in equity fund inflows.

Meanwhile, debt funds experienced an outflow of Rs 15,908 crore, following a substantial inflow of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in April. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an infusion of over Rs 29,000 crore in May, which raised the assets under management to a record Rs 72.2 lakh crore.

Among equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in May at Rs 3,841 crore, while large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds all saw reduced inflows compared to April. Some categories, like equity-linked savings schemes, value funds, and dividend yield funds, experienced outflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)