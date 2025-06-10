Left Menu

India's Population Milestone: Opportunities and Challenges

India's population is projected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, remaining the highest globally. A United Nations report urges shifting focus from fertility rates to enhancing reproductive rights. India's fertility rate is now below replacement level, but it faces demographic shifts and needs policies supporting employment and reproductive choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:09 IST
India's Population Milestone: Opportunities and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's population is estimated to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, maintaining its status as the world's most populous country, according to a United Nations demographic report. It highlights the country's falling fertility rate, now below replacement level, signaling a shift in population dynamics.

The 2025 State of World Population report from UNFPA urges a move away from concerns about declining fertility, calling instead for a focus on empowering individuals to make informed reproductive choices. The report points out that many cannot achieve their reproductive goals, which it identifies as the real crisis rather than issues of underpopulation or overpopulation.

The report also presents insights into demographic shifts, indicating a significant transition as life expectancy improves and the population ages. It highlights the need for balanced policy support to utilize the demographic dividend from the large working-age population and stresses that more needs to be done to ensure reproductive rights and economic development are aligned for sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025