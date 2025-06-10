India's Population Milestone: Opportunities and Challenges

India's population is estimated to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, maintaining its status as the world's most populous country, according to a United Nations demographic report. It highlights the country's falling fertility rate, now below replacement level, signaling a shift in population dynamics.

The 2025 State of World Population report from UNFPA urges a move away from concerns about declining fertility, calling instead for a focus on empowering individuals to make informed reproductive choices. The report points out that many cannot achieve their reproductive goals, which it identifies as the real crisis rather than issues of underpopulation or overpopulation.

The report also presents insights into demographic shifts, indicating a significant transition as life expectancy improves and the population ages. It highlights the need for balanced policy support to utilize the demographic dividend from the large working-age population and stresses that more needs to be done to ensure reproductive rights and economic development are aligned for sustainable growth.

