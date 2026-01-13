Vibrant Gujarat Conference Fuels India's Growth Aspirations

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference kicked off with extensive initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Marwadi University, underlining Gujarat's commitment to economic dynamism and skill development.

Investments were in sharp focus with Adani Group's ₹1.5 lakh crore commitment to Kutch and Reliance's ₹7 lakh crore in Jamnagar, promising vast employment opportunities. Reliance is set to build the world's largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, also positioning Jamnagar as India's prime AI hub.

Contributors like Marwadi University emphasized bridging education with industry demands, pivoting on innovation and sustainable growth. This conference underscores regional empowerment as a linchpin for India's 2047 development visions, with strategists discussing logistics, agro-processing, and energy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)