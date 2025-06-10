Left Menu

11 Years of Transformative Leadership: Modi's Vision for a Developed India

As Prime Minister Modi completes 11 years in office, India has seen significant growth in multiple sectors. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised his leadership, especially in economic and social development, positioning the country as a global leader in both infrastructure and equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years in office, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hailed transformative growth in infrastructure, space, and medical sectors. He attributed the upliftment of 25 crore people from poverty to Modi's leadership, aligning with the vision of 'Integral Humanism' for a developed nation.

Reaffirming confidence in Modi's leadership, Pathak emphasized the fulfillment of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's vision for 'Integral Humanism' as fundamental to a 'Viksit Bharat'. Under Modi's leadership, India has progressed towards historic growth and development, setting new milestones in economic stability and innovation. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted India as the sole economy doubling in size within a decade.

Before 2014, India ranked 11th globally; today, it stands as the fourth-largest economy. Celebrating India's climb in global ranking, Yogi Adityanath highlighted surpassing Britain under Modi's governance, a notable reversal of colonial dynamics as the nation advanced its economy within a decade.

Since his initial oath on May 26, 2014, Modi has served three consecutive terms. Commemorating this tenure, the Union government released an e-book documenting achievements across various sectors. The report underlines inclusive, sustainable progress, focused on development-centric politics or 'Vikasvaad', steering every policy under the 'India First' strategy.

Highlighting pandemic management, the record-breaking vaccination campaign was spotlighted alongside India achieving export records, digital transformation, rural electrification, and world-class infrastructure. Government schemes, driven by JAM Trinity - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile - have revolutionized public service delivery over the last 11 years.

On environmental and global leadership, Modi's government championed international conservation efforts, like establishing International Yoga Day and executing Operation Sindoor, a testament to India's resolute and decisive global stance. The comprehensive e-book serves as a detailed presentation of India's transformation, detailing progress in multiple arenas under Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

