Left Menu

India’s Energy Surplus: Weather, Demand, and Supply Dynamics

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced that India experiences no electricity shortages recently, evolving into an energy surplus nation. In fiscal 2024-25, the power deficit was minimal at 0.1%. The early arrival of the monsoon and unusual rains led to a drop in power consumption in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:08 IST
India’s Energy Surplus: Weather, Demand, and Supply Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has confirmed that India has not faced any electricity shortages in the past two months, positioning the country as an energy surplus nation. In a press conference, the minister highlighted a minimal power deficit of 0.1% during the fiscal year 2024-25.

India's peak power demand this summer reached 241 GW, slightly lower than the previous year's record high of 250 GW. The minister projected that peak power demand might climb to 270 GW this season, although unseasonal rains have so far kept it below expectations as cooling appliance usage decreased.

Pertinent to the weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department noted that the monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast ahead of schedule, impacting power consumption, which decreased by over 4% in May 2025 compared to the previous year. The early onset of heatwaves and projections of higher-than-normal temperatures could further influence electricity demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025