India’s Energy Surplus: Weather, Demand, and Supply Dynamics

The Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has confirmed that India has not faced any electricity shortages in the past two months, positioning the country as an energy surplus nation. In a press conference, the minister highlighted a minimal power deficit of 0.1% during the fiscal year 2024-25.

India's peak power demand this summer reached 241 GW, slightly lower than the previous year's record high of 250 GW. The minister projected that peak power demand might climb to 270 GW this season, although unseasonal rains have so far kept it below expectations as cooling appliance usage decreased.

Pertinent to the weather conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department noted that the monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast ahead of schedule, impacting power consumption, which decreased by over 4% in May 2025 compared to the previous year. The early onset of heatwaves and projections of higher-than-normal temperatures could further influence electricity demand.

