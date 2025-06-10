Maharashtra CM Urges Rail Infrastructure Revamp After Mumbra Tragedy
Following a tragic incident at Mumbra railway station, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called for urgent railway infrastructure improvements. With four fatalities from train crowding, the focus is on enhancing safety, including automatic doors and ventilation in non-AC trains. New design implementations are expected by 2025.
In the wake of a tragic accident at Mumbra railway station, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has underscored the pressing need to upgrade the state's railway infrastructure during peak hours to prevent further incidents. The accident resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with several others sustaining injuries due to excessive crowding on a train.
During a press briefing on Tuesday, Fadnavis highlighted the investments made by Prime Minister Modi's government in Mumbai's suburban rail services over the past 11 years. However, he acknowledged the current limitations in carrying capacity and committed to enhancing the railway network's safety and efficiency.
Discussions are underway to integrate automatic doors and improved ventilation systems in non-air-conditioned trains, addressing suffocation and safety concerns identified by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Ministry of Railways announced plans to manufacture new non-AC train designs with these features, to be operational by early 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
