Tragic School Shooting in Graz: Ten Dead Including Shooter
A shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including the shooter. Austrian police confirmed the fatalities and reported several injuries from the attack.
A devastating shooting occurred at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, leaving ten people dead, including the attacker, as confirmed by police authorities.
The incident, which has shocked the local community, also resulted in several individuals sustaining serious injuries.
Authorities are investigating the motives behind the attack while the community mourns the tragic loss.
