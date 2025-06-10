Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid US-China Trade Talks Progress

Global stocks and the dollar remained stable as U.S.-China trade talks progressed into their second day, sparking hopes of reduced economic tensions. Despite uncertainties, markets showed positive signs, with Wall Street indices advancing. The World Bank revised its global growth forecast downward due to trade and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets exhibited stability on Tuesday as trade negotiations between the United States and China entered their second day. Investors are cautiously optimistic that tensions between the two economic giants might be easing, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick praising the discussions taking place in London.

The prospect of progress brought relief to markets, long unsettled by fluctuating U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. The World Bank revised its global growth forecast for 2025 down by 0.4 percentage points to 2.3%, citing trade tensions as a significant concern for global economies.

Wall Street reflected this cautious optimism, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing gains. European and Asian markets had mixed results amid local economic challenges, while global currencies and commodities responded to the ongoing talks and economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

