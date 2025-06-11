AAP Slams BJP for 'Secretive' School Fee Regulation Bill Tactics

In a blistering critique, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi lambasted the BJP-led Delhi Government for its covert approach to introducing a Fee Regulation Bill, as detailed in an official statement. She accused the administration of sidestepping democratic procedures by opting to introduce the bill via an ordinance, bypassing essential public consultation and legislative examination.

"The Fee Regulation Bill remains shrouded in secrecy by the BJP. No stakeholders, including parents, lawyers, or Delhi citizens, have been made aware of its contents," Atishi stated, questioning the motivation behind its concealment. She emphasized that if the bill serves the interest of parents, transparency should precede its introduction. The AAP group has demanded a Special Assembly Session for its presentation and insisted that a Select Committee, involving both AAP and BJP members, review it post-public consultation.

Atishi emphasized the unprecedented nature of the BJP's strategy, highlighting concerns over the absence of public feedback for such a significant legislative initiative. She criticized the BJP's alleged agenda of protecting private school interests rather than curbing or regulating fees. Education Minister Ashish Sood's confirmation that the Bill won't be tabled in the Assembly further fueled Atishi's assertion that the ordinance favors private schools over parental concerns. Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet had previously approved the Fee Bill, promising some relief to students and parents affected by fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)