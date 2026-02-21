Delhi-Punjab Tensions Rise Over Atishi's Controversial Remarks
Senior Punjab officials have been summoned by the Delhi Legislative Assembly over a case involving Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged derogation of Sikh Gurus. The Assembly demands comprehensive documentation regarding the incident, insisting on personal appearances by key officials to address the matter appropriately.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Legislative Assembly has called upon top officials from the Punjab government to provide explanations over a controversial video clip linked to Leader of Opposition Atishi. The clip allegedly shows Atishi making remarks against Sikh Gurus during a past debate.
The Assembly's secretariat has issued notices to the additional chief secretary of home affairs and Punjab's director general of police, urging them to present forensic evidence and related documents by February 27. The request emphasizes the gravity of the situation and the need for thorough investigation.
The dispute intensified after the video clip was circulated by BJP leaders, leading to an FIR being filed in Punjab's Jalandhar. The incident has sparked a significant political controversy, focusing on the delicate subject of religious sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Assembly
- Atishi
- Sikh Gurus
- controversy
- privileges
- politics
- Jalandhar
- FIR
ALSO READ
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India
BJP Condemns Congress Protest: A Spotlight on AI Summit Controversy
Tirupati Laddu Controversy: A Battle Over Sacred Sweets
Sebi's Kadam Encourages Innovation Amid AI Controversy
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy