Delhi Crime Chronicles: Arrests Made in Hit-and-Run and Brutal Stabbing Cases

The Delhi Police made significant headway in two major criminal cases this week. Authorities have arrested the owner of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in New Delhi. Manish, 37, was detained by a special operations team after a thorough investigation and the recovery of the vehicle used in the crime.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 16 when a speeding car struck a man at a red light near Subhash Nagar Metro station. The victim, Vikas, 23, was admitted to local hospitals but tragically died from his injuries on May 19. Police identified the car owner using neighborhood CCTV footage.

In another development, police arrested a 23-year-old suspect, Roshan, in the murder of Sagar, who was stabbed to death in Prasad Nagar over a mobile phone dispute. Despite efforts to save him, Sagar succumbed to multiple stab wounds. Investigators continue to search for an additional suspect in the case.

