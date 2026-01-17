Delhi Police Steps Up After Prayer Group Assault

In a precautionary move, Delhi Police addressed an alleged attack on a Christian prayer group in Anand Parbat. Although no formal complaint, or FIR, was filed, authorities took steps to calm the situation, preventing further unrest.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 4 when a group of residents was engaged in a prayer meeting in Punjabi Basti. Several young men allegedly disrupted the gathering, brandishing sharp objects, threatening and assaulting participants. This caused considerable panic among the residents.

Officers called the accused to the station for questioning and implemented preventive measures to uphold law and order in the community. The police assured that the situation is stable, with local law enforcement closely monitoring the area to ensure ongoing peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)