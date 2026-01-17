Left Menu

India's Largest 'Digital Arrest' Fraud: Unraveling the Cyber Heist

A 72-year-old Mumbai man, defrauded of Rs 58.13 crore, received a Rs 2 crore refund amid India's largest 'digital arrest' fraud case. The Maharashtra Cyber police announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for clues leading to the arrest of key suspect Devender Saini while freezing suspects' assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's most significant 'digital arrest' fraud case has marked a new milestone. Maharashtra Cyber police have facilitated the refund of Rs 2 crore to a 72-year-old Mumbai resident. This sum stands as part of the total Rs 58.13 crore he lost to fraudsters last year.

The cybercriminals, pretending to be CBI and ED officials, ensnared the victim and his wife in an elaborate scam. For over two months, they held the couple under a so-called 'digital arrest'. Facing irreparable loss, the victims sought the police's intervention.

In pursuit of justice, Maharashtra Cyber announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Devender Saini, a crucial suspect still on the run. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues their crackdown, freezing assets of those arrested in connection with the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

