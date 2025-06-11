Waaree Energies Surges in US Solar Market with 599 MW Module Order

Waaree Energies is making significant strides in the US solar market, having secured a new order for 599 megawatts (MW) of solar modules. This deal now propels the company's total orders to over 1,200 MW for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

The recent order was facilitated by Waaree Solar Americas, its US-based entity, which had previously acquired a contract for 586 MW of solar modules. The company announced that the modules will be supplied to a leading US independent power producer (IPP) in 2026, produced from their Brookshire, Texas facility.

The President of Waaree Solar Americas, Sunil Rathi, emphasized the deal's role in bolstering the US clean energy ecosystem, leveraging Waaree's manufacturing experience from India. The company plays a pivotal role in meeting escalating demands due to AI-driven data center expansion and industrial electrification.