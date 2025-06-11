Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cabinet Sanctions Key Developments: Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives Propel Progress

In a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand approved significant measures, including the restructuring of the Biotechnology Council and infrastructure advancements on major highways. These decisions aim to enhance road safety, support disaster-affected individuals, and bolster state development under the National Allied and Healthcare Professions Commission Act 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Sanctions Key Developments: Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives Propel Progress
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cabinet meeting overseen by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, numerous pivotal decisions were sanctioned, including a transformative amendment to the structure of the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, as confirmed by a press release from the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

The meeting ratified the creation of 18 new posts in the Geology and Mining Department, aimed at addressing land subsidence issues. Final notification of flood plain zoning along the Asan River, encompassing several construction works, received the nod. Additionally, the Public Works Department's inspection buildings will be monetized through Public-Private Partnerships, enhancing operational efficiency.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving a ₹720.67 crore project dedicated to improving key sections of National Highways 7 and 34, aimed at fortifying road connectivity in Uttarakhand. This project promises to not only expedite travel and reduce traffic-related accidents but also augment the accessibility of the Chardham Yatra route.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025