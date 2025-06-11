Uttarakhand Cabinet Sanctions Key Developments: Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives Propel Progress

In a significant cabinet meeting overseen by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, numerous pivotal decisions were sanctioned, including a transformative amendment to the structure of the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council, as confirmed by a press release from the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

The meeting ratified the creation of 18 new posts in the Geology and Mining Department, aimed at addressing land subsidence issues. Final notification of flood plain zoning along the Asan River, encompassing several construction works, received the nod. Additionally, the Public Works Department's inspection buildings will be monetized through Public-Private Partnerships, enhancing operational efficiency.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving a ₹720.67 crore project dedicated to improving key sections of National Highways 7 and 34, aimed at fortifying road connectivity in Uttarakhand. This project promises to not only expedite travel and reduce traffic-related accidents but also augment the accessibility of the Chardham Yatra route.