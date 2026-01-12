Odisha Strengthens Road Safety with 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has rolled out the 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman', kicking off a slate of initiatives to bolster road safety in the state. With a focus on governance and safety, the plan includes the installation of a warning bell at the accident-prone Kalinga Ghat.

Highlighting the government's commitment to road safety, Majhi underlined the approach of the 'four E's: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency, along with Environment and Evaluation. These efforts aim to make road safety a cornerstone of good governance and promote accountability among districts.

New partnerships and infrastructure mark the state's forward-looking approach. A Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Kharagpur aims to refine traffic management in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, while new charging stations and environmentally friendly buses redefining public transport across the state.