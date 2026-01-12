Odisha Strengthens Road Safety with 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman'
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman' to enhance road safety with new initiatives like an alert bell at accident-prone Kalinga Ghat and partnerships for traffic management. The state aims to promote governance through comprehensive road safety measures, new transport infrastructure, and cleaner, eco-friendly vehicles.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has rolled out the 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Suraksha Yojana Samman', kicking off a slate of initiatives to bolster road safety in the state. With a focus on governance and safety, the plan includes the installation of a warning bell at the accident-prone Kalinga Ghat.
Highlighting the government's commitment to road safety, Majhi underlined the approach of the 'four E's: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency, along with Environment and Evaluation. These efforts aim to make road safety a cornerstone of good governance and promote accountability among districts.
New partnerships and infrastructure mark the state's forward-looking approach. A Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Kharagpur aims to refine traffic management in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, while new charging stations and environmentally friendly buses redefining public transport across the state.