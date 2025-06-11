Tension Escalates: Security Forces Neutralize Naxals in Sukma

Security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with Naxals on Wednesday, successfully neutralizing two insurgents in the dense forests of Kukanar Police Station area in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to local police officials.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the recovery of automatic weapons from the site, while clashes with the Naxals are still ongoing. This confrontation follows a tragic incident where Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje lost his life in an IED blast.

Inspector General reports that Giripunje was on foot patrol on the Konta-Errabora road to prevent Naxalite activity, when he encountered an explosive device which resulted in fatal injuries. The tragic incident underscores the escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)