Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Tuesday that the fight against Naxalism in the state has reached a critical juncture. The government is committed to ensuring that this threat is permanently eradicated, with a March 31, 2026, deadline set by the Central government.

Addressing a high-level review meeting, Sai outlined a detailed three-year action plan focusing on Bastar's development. Under the watchful guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism, the primary impediment to Chhattisgarh's progress, is nearing its end.

The plan includes rapid expansion of basic amenities, strengthening public trust through dialogue, and aligning efforts with central policies. It emphasizes tourism growth, involving locals and enhancing infrastructure to integrate Bastar into India's development mainstream.

