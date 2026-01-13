Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns

The fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh has entered a decisive phase, with measures in place to eradicate it by March 31, 2026. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, with central government support, plans a three-year action focusing on Bastar, embracing infrastructure and tourism efforts to secure peace and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:29 IST
Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Tuesday that the fight against Naxalism in the state has reached a critical juncture. The government is committed to ensuring that this threat is permanently eradicated, with a March 31, 2026, deadline set by the Central government.

Addressing a high-level review meeting, Sai outlined a detailed three-year action plan focusing on Bastar's development. Under the watchful guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism, the primary impediment to Chhattisgarh's progress, is nearing its end.

The plan includes rapid expansion of basic amenities, strengthening public trust through dialogue, and aligning efforts with central policies. It emphasizes tourism growth, involving locals and enhancing infrastructure to integrate Bastar into India's development mainstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth

Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructu...

 India
2
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.

Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests...

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Sports Laws

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Transgender Athletes in States' Spor...

 Global
4
Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

Legacy of Learning: Remembering Dr. A P Majeed Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026