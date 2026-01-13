Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns
The fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh has entered a decisive phase, with measures in place to eradicate it by March 31, 2026. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, with central government support, plans a three-year action focusing on Bastar, embracing infrastructure and tourism efforts to secure peace and development.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced on Tuesday that the fight against Naxalism in the state has reached a critical juncture. The government is committed to ensuring that this threat is permanently eradicated, with a March 31, 2026, deadline set by the Central government.
Addressing a high-level review meeting, Sai outlined a detailed three-year action plan focusing on Bastar's development. Under the watchful guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism, the primary impediment to Chhattisgarh's progress, is nearing its end.
The plan includes rapid expansion of basic amenities, strengthening public trust through dialogue, and aligning efforts with central policies. It emphasizes tourism growth, involving locals and enhancing infrastructure to integrate Bastar into India's development mainstream.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Naxalism
- Vishnu Deo Sai
- Bastar
- development
- tourism
- eradication
- Amit Shah
- Modi
- Maoist
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects in Mansa, Highlights Infrastructure, Heritage and Youth-Led Growth
Empowering Minorities: Key to India's Development Vision
MSMEs: Pioneering India's Path to Development by 2047
Odisha Embarks on Massive Development Drive in Keonjhar
Pithapuram: A Beacon of Progressive Leadership and Development