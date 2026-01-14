Left Menu

Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Marks Strategic Win

In a significant development, 29 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This surrender, influenced by the state's rehabilitation policy and security measures, weakens the Maoist foothold. The move follows similar surrenders in nearby areas, highlighting the government's success in countering the Naxal threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:32 IST
Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Marks Strategic Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic triumph against insurgency, 29 Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, as confirmed by senior officials.

Operating under the outlawed CPI (Maoist)'s frontal wings, the cadres surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials as part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, according to Sukma's Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan. The state government's rehabilitation policies strongly influenced their decision.

Podiam Budhra, a notable figurehead carrying a bounty, was among those who surrendered. The establishment of a security camp critically dismantled the Maoist stronghold in the Gogunda area, leading to this surrender. Officials urge others to abandon violence, promising security and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
2
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
3
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Growth

Indian Auto Component Industry Powers Through Global Headwinds with 6.8% Gro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026