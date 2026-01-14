Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh Marks Strategic Win
In a significant development, 29 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. This surrender, influenced by the state's rehabilitation policy and security measures, weakens the Maoist foothold. The move follows similar surrenders in nearby areas, highlighting the government's success in countering the Naxal threat.
In a strategic triumph against insurgency, 29 Naxalites surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, as confirmed by senior officials.
Operating under the outlawed CPI (Maoist)'s frontal wings, the cadres surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials as part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, according to Sukma's Superintendent of Police, Kiran Chavan. The state government's rehabilitation policies strongly influenced their decision.
Podiam Budhra, a notable figurehead carrying a bounty, was among those who surrendered. The establishment of a security camp critically dismantled the Maoist stronghold in the Gogunda area, leading to this surrender. Officials urge others to abandon violence, promising security and dignity.
