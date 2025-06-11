Left Menu

Assam CM Vows to Protect Satras from Encroachment

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:22 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Khatara Satra in Darrang on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a significant visit to the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang, highlighting its role as a key institution for Sattriya culture. Established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata, the Satra remains a cornerstone of Assam's rich cultural tapestry.

During his visit, CM Sarma offered prayers and stressed the importance of safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage. He labeled the Satras as crucial protectors of state tradition and pledged government action to preserve their integrity against encroaching threats.

Chief Minister Sarma took to X, reassuring that measures are underway to stop encroachment on Satras. The recent submission of a final report by the Satra Aayog, aimed at reviewing Satra land issues, is a step forward. Sarma announced a permanent Satra Aayog to reinforce support for the Satras with a 25-year vision plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

