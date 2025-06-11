Assam CM Vows to Protect Satras from Encroachment
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the historic Khatara Satra, emphasizing the importance of preserving Assam's cultural heritage. He committed to protecting Satras from encroachment and announced the formation of a permanent Satra Aayog to ensure their sustainability.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a significant visit to the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang, highlighting its role as a key institution for Sattriya culture. Established by Shri Shri Lechakonia Gobinda Ata, the Satra remains a cornerstone of Assam's rich cultural tapestry.
During his visit, CM Sarma offered prayers and stressed the importance of safeguarding Assam's cultural heritage. He labeled the Satras as crucial protectors of state tradition and pledged government action to preserve their integrity against encroaching threats.
Chief Minister Sarma took to X, reassuring that measures are underway to stop encroachment on Satras. The recent submission of a final report by the Satra Aayog, aimed at reviewing Satra land issues, is a step forward. Sarma announced a permanent Satra Aayog to reinforce support for the Satras with a 25-year vision plan.
