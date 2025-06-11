Indian Railways Revamps Tatkal Booking: Aadhaar Now Essential

In a bid to enhance the integrity and transparency of its Tatkal ticket booking system, Indian Railways has announced substantive changes set to take effect in July 2025. By mandating Aadhaar authentication, the national transporter aims to safeguard genuine passengers and minimize fraudulent activities.

Come July 1, 2025, individuals booking Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website or mobile app will need Aadhaar-based authentication. Furthermore, starting July 15, online bookings must undergo Aadhaar-based OTP verification. At Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorized agents, OTP sent to the mobile number will be a prerequisite for booking, also effective from July 15.

To mitigate bulk bookings, authorized rail reservation agents will face a timing curb during the opening period of the booking window. For AC classes, booking is restricted from 10:00 am to 10:30 am and for non-AC classes from 11:00 am to 11:30 am on the opening day. CRIS and IRCTC have directives to implement these changes efficiently, as the Ministry of Railways advises passengers to align their Aadhaar details with IRCTC profiles to avoid disruptions.

