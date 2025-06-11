Left Menu

Indian Railways Revamps Tatkal Booking: Aadhaar Now Essential

Indian Railways introduces changes to Tatkal ticket bookings, requiring Aadhaar authentication starting July 2025. This aims to ensure transparency and reduce misuse. Online bookings will demand Aadhaar-authenticated OTPs, and agents face time restrictions. System modifications are underway to enhance genuine passenger access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:25 IST
Indian Railways Revamps Tatkal Booking: Aadhaar Now Essential
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the integrity and transparency of its Tatkal ticket booking system, Indian Railways has announced substantive changes set to take effect in July 2025. By mandating Aadhaar authentication, the national transporter aims to safeguard genuine passengers and minimize fraudulent activities.

Come July 1, 2025, individuals booking Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website or mobile app will need Aadhaar-based authentication. Furthermore, starting July 15, online bookings must undergo Aadhaar-based OTP verification. At Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorized agents, OTP sent to the mobile number will be a prerequisite for booking, also effective from July 15.

To mitigate bulk bookings, authorized rail reservation agents will face a timing curb during the opening period of the booking window. For AC classes, booking is restricted from 10:00 am to 10:30 am and for non-AC classes from 11:00 am to 11:30 am on the opening day. CRIS and IRCTC have directives to implement these changes efficiently, as the Ministry of Railways advises passengers to align their Aadhaar details with IRCTC profiles to avoid disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025