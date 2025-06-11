Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Beacon of Sustainability

India's renewable energy capacity has impressively increased by 17.13% year-on-year, reaching 226.74 GW in May. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant advancements have been made in solar and wind energy, driving the country towards sustainability and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's renewable energy capacity has seen a remarkable rise, growing by 17.13% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 226.74 gigawatts (GW) by May, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy highlighted the sector's phenomenal growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing advancements in solar and wind energy that are steering the country towards a sustainable future.

Data revealed that solar power capacity increased by 31.49% to 110.83 GW, while wind capacity rose by 10.49% to 51.29 GW, marking significant strides in clean energy's contribution to India's progress and self-reliance.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

