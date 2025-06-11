India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Beacon of Sustainability

India's renewable energy capacity has seen a remarkable rise, growing by 17.13% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 226.74 gigawatts (GW) by May, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Minister for New and Renewable Energy highlighted the sector's phenomenal growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing advancements in solar and wind energy that are steering the country towards a sustainable future.

Data revealed that solar power capacity increased by 31.49% to 110.83 GW, while wind capacity rose by 10.49% to 51.29 GW, marking significant strides in clean energy's contribution to India's progress and self-reliance.