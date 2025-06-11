India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Beacon of Sustainability
India's renewable energy capacity has impressively increased by 17.13% year-on-year, reaching 226.74 GW in May. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant advancements have been made in solar and wind energy, driving the country towards sustainability and self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
India's renewable energy capacity has seen a remarkable rise, growing by 17.13% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 226.74 gigawatts (GW) by May, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
The Minister for New and Renewable Energy highlighted the sector's phenomenal growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing advancements in solar and wind energy that are steering the country towards a sustainable future.
Data revealed that solar power capacity increased by 31.49% to 110.83 GW, while wind capacity rose by 10.49% to 51.29 GW, marking significant strides in clean energy's contribution to India's progress and self-reliance.
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Gandhinagar.
Diu Becomes India's First Fully Solar-Powered District, Says Pralhad Joshi
Narendra Modi Joins Sikkim's Golden Jubilee as a State
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore in Kanpur.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-cr new terminal of Patna airport, lays foundation stone for new civil enclave at Bihta airport.