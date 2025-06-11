European Markets Unsettled Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
European shares closed lower due to lackluster U.S.-China trade discussions, with the STOXX 600 down 0.3%. British homebuilders gained following a public spending review, while retail stocks declined. Investors anticipated significant trade progress, but results were modest, prompting cautious market responses.
European shares ended the trading day in negative territory on Wednesday after initial gains dwindled, prompted by unsatisfactory outcomes from U.S.-China trade negotiations. The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.3%, marking its third consecutive loss.
Investor hope surged earlier following a U.S. inflation report that suggested potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Yet, despite promises of high-level agreements between the two economic giants, the trade discussions provided scant details, leading to investor hesitance.
In other market news, British homebuilders saw stock increases due to a substantial affordable housing plan announcement, while Inditex shares fell following disappointing sales figures. Utilities led sector gains, and the European Central Bank hinted at concluding its rate-cutting cycle.