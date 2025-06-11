Punjab Government's Sporting Push to Erase Drug Stigma

Punjab aims to shed its drug stigma by emphasizing its sports legacy, as articulated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. On Wednesday, he sent a shipment of rugby balls to London, underscoring the state's commitment to reviving its sports industry.

Mann, alongside Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighted the significance of Jalandhar's contributions to global sports. The city has produced equipment for the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup. Local sports figures, like cricketer Shubman Gill and footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, also hail from Punjab.

Kejriwal noted that prior policies and drug abuse had weakened the sports equipment industry. However, efforts are being made to reinvigorate it. Mann emphasized a zero tolerance approach to drug smuggling and corruption, promising action against any proven offenders.