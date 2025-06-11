Left Menu

Punjab Government's Sporting Push to Erase Drug Stigma

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leveraging Punjab's sports legacy and equipment industry to combat drug abuse. Along with Arvind Kejriwal, he launched a shipment of rugby balls to London, showcasing Jalandhar's manufacturing prowess. Efforts to revive the industry aim to replace drug notoriety with sports pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:38 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing media in Jalandhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab aims to shed its drug stigma by emphasizing its sports legacy, as articulated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. On Wednesday, he sent a shipment of rugby balls to London, underscoring the state's commitment to reviving its sports industry.

Mann, alongside Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighted the significance of Jalandhar's contributions to global sports. The city has produced equipment for the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup. Local sports figures, like cricketer Shubman Gill and footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, also hail from Punjab.

Kejriwal noted that prior policies and drug abuse had weakened the sports equipment industry. However, efforts are being made to reinvigorate it. Mann emphasized a zero tolerance approach to drug smuggling and corruption, promising action against any proven offenders.

