US Budget Deficit Narrows Amid Record Customs Receipts

The U.S. reported a $316 billion budget deficit in May, down 9% from the previous year. This decrease is attributed to a surge in customs receipts, which reached a record $23 billion due to new import tariffs. The fiscal year-to-date customs receipts increased by nearly 60%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:42 IST
The United States government reported a budget deficit of $316 billion for May, marking a 9% decrease from the same month last year. This decline is largely attributed to a substantial increase in customs receipts, which hit a record $23 billion, thanks to President Donald Trump's imposition of steep new import tariffs.

The Treasury Department highlighted that gross customs receipts for the month surged from $6 billion in May 2024 as tariffs on goods from nearly all trading partners started impacting port-of-entry collections significantly. Fiscal year-to-date customs receipts witnessed a rise of nearly 60%, totaling $86 billion. These figures contributed to an overall receipts increase to $371 billion, up 15% from May 2024, although outlays rose to $687 billion.

Adjustments for fiscal calendar shifts saw the adjusted deficit stand at $219 billion, a 17% reduction from the prior year's adjusted deficit. Interest on the public debt dropped by $11 billion to $92 billion compared to the previous year, continuing a trend seen in April.

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

