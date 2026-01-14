U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

The United States government has announced a substantial $1 billion investment in L3Harris Technologies aimed at expanding its rocket motor business, marking a strategic shift in securing missile motor supplies for defense purposes.

This venture signals a new direction for the Pentagon, moving towards direct partnerships with critical suppliers to establish a more resilient defense industrial base. Chris Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, anticipates significant growth for the missile business, with plans for a public offering in 2026, backed by a convertible government security.

However, this move has sparked debate, highlighting potential conflicts of interest due to the Pentagon's part-ownership in a company competing for government contracts. Industry analysts note the possible competitive edge this investment provides L3Harris over its rivals.