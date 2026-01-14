Left Menu

U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

The U.S. government will invest $1 billion in L3Harris Technologies to boost its rocket motor business. This deal aims to secure missile motor supply chains and reshape defense production strategies. L3Harris plans an IPO in 2026 with this convertible government investment, stirring industry competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 00:30 IST
U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has announced a substantial $1 billion investment in L3Harris Technologies aimed at expanding its rocket motor business, marking a strategic shift in securing missile motor supplies for defense purposes.

This venture signals a new direction for the Pentagon, moving towards direct partnerships with critical suppliers to establish a more resilient defense industrial base. Chris Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, anticipates significant growth for the missile business, with plans for a public offering in 2026, backed by a convertible government security.

However, this move has sparked debate, highlighting potential conflicts of interest due to the Pentagon's part-ownership in a company competing for government contracts. Industry analysts note the possible competitive edge this investment provides L3Harris over its rivals.

TRENDING

1
Global Investors Eye International Diversification Amid Fed Probe Concerns

Global Investors Eye International Diversification Amid Fed Probe Concerns

 Global
2
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Promise of Unspecified 'Help'

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Promise of Unspecified 'Help'

 Global
3
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
4
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026