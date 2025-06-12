Left Menu

Major Moves: Mergers, Modularity, and Military Oversights

The Financial Times covers major developments in business and defense: VodafoneThree's broadband expansion post-merger; GB Energy's nuclear funding burden; AerCap's billion-dollar win over Russian aircraft; and Pentagon's AUKUS review for nuclear subs to Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:51 IST
VodafoneThree, the new frontrunner in the UK's mobile market, plans to significantly expand its broadband business by 2034 following a 16.5 billion pound merger. The company aims to create thousands of jobs and modernize its network infrastructure.

In the energy sector, Great British Energy, a state-owned entity, has been tasked with a 2.5 billion pound payment to support small modular reactors. This allocation means reduced funding for wind, solar, and other renewable energy technologies.

Meanwhile, AerCap, the world's largest aircraft leasing company, has secured over 1 billion dollars in a legal case concerning jets stranded in Russia. Additionally, the U.S. Pentagon has initiated a review of the AUKUS defense pact to facilitate nuclear submarine acquisition for Australia.

