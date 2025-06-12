Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress and CPI-M of Seeking Votes from Pro-Terror Groups in Nilambur By-Poll

Ahead of the Nilambur by-polls, BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized both Congress and CPI-M, accusing them of seeking support from pro-terrorism organizations instead of addressing key local issues. The election emerged following the resignation of MLA PV Anvar, with NDA fielding Michael George as their candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:01 IST
BJP Accuses Congress and CPI-M of Seeking Votes from Pro-Terror Groups in Nilambur By-Poll
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader V Muraleedharan has launched a scathing attack on Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, alleging that both parties are prioritizing the support of pro-terrorist and communal organizations over addressing crucial local issues.

The by-election, scheduled for June 19 with counting set for June 23, was necessitated by the resignation of LDF-backed MLA PV Anvar, who departed after accusing the state government of complicity with underground elements. Muraleedharan emphasized that both Congress and CPI-M are rallying for votes from Jamaat-e-Islami, known for its goal of religious governance.

Muraleedharan further accused Congress of misconstruing the Indian government's stance on Israel, alleging both Congress and CPI-M extend their support to Hamas. In the upcoming by-polls, the National Democratic Alliance has nominated Michael George as their candidate for the Nilambur constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025