BJP Accuses Congress and CPI-M of Seeking Votes from Pro-Terror Groups in Nilambur By-Poll
Ahead of the Nilambur by-polls, BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized both Congress and CPI-M, accusing them of seeking support from pro-terrorism organizations instead of addressing key local issues. The election emerged following the resignation of MLA PV Anvar, with NDA fielding Michael George as their candidate.
BJP leader V Muraleedharan has launched a scathing attack on Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, alleging that both parties are prioritizing the support of pro-terrorist and communal organizations over addressing crucial local issues.
The by-election, scheduled for June 19 with counting set for June 23, was necessitated by the resignation of LDF-backed MLA PV Anvar, who departed after accusing the state government of complicity with underground elements. Muraleedharan emphasized that both Congress and CPI-M are rallying for votes from Jamaat-e-Islami, known for its goal of religious governance.
Muraleedharan further accused Congress of misconstruing the Indian government's stance on Israel, alleging both Congress and CPI-M extend their support to Hamas. In the upcoming by-polls, the National Democratic Alliance has nominated Michael George as their candidate for the Nilambur constituency.
