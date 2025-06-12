BJP Accuses Congress and CPI-M of Seeking Votes from Pro-Terror Groups in Nilambur By-Poll

BJP leader V Muraleedharan has launched a scathing attack on Congress and CPI-M ahead of the Nilambur assembly by-polls, alleging that both parties are prioritizing the support of pro-terrorist and communal organizations over addressing crucial local issues.

The by-election, scheduled for June 19 with counting set for June 23, was necessitated by the resignation of LDF-backed MLA PV Anvar, who departed after accusing the state government of complicity with underground elements. Muraleedharan emphasized that both Congress and CPI-M are rallying for votes from Jamaat-e-Islami, known for its goal of religious governance.

Muraleedharan further accused Congress of misconstruing the Indian government's stance on Israel, alleging both Congress and CPI-M extend their support to Hamas. In the upcoming by-polls, the National Democratic Alliance has nominated Michael George as their candidate for the Nilambur constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)