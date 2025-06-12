Jammu & Kashmir Police Intensify Crackdown on Cross-Border Terrorism
In a determined effort to combat cross-border terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized the property of a terrorist in Banihal, urging youth to avoid anti-national websites. Meanwhile, strategic security meetings are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2025 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on cross-border terrorism by seizing the property of a terrorist in the Banihal area, according to SSP Kulbir Singh. The police are urging youth to be cautious about their social media use, warning against engaging with anti-national websites.
SSP Kulbir Singh emphasized ongoing legal actions against terrorists, marking the ninth such case in Banihal, where properties linked to terrorists are being confiscated. The community's active participation in these efforts is crucial, as authorities stress the importance of not accessing anti-national content online.
In a related development, a high-level security meeting chaired by SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, was convened to strategize for the 2025 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The meeting, attended by senior police officials, focused on security protocols, intelligence sharing, and logitical plans, with a special emphasis on anti-narcotics operations and maintaining vigilance during the pilgrimage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
