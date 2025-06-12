Left Menu

Karnataka Faces Torrential Downpours: Schools Closed Amid Red Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Karnataka, predicting widespread heavy rainfall. In response, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner has declared a holiday for educational institutions. Torrential rains have already affected several districts, with varied rainfall intensities expected across the state, including extremely heavy rains in certain regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka, predicting severe weather conditions throughout the week. In response to the impending downpour, Dharwad's Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu announced a closure for all educational institutions, ensuring safety amid the harsh weather forecasted till June 17.

Early Thursday saw Hubballi, Dharwad district, under siege by torrential rain, engulfing streets, including Hanashi village, in daunting deluges. The IMD forecasts such weather to persist across coastal and north interior Karnataka until mid-June, with the south interior region experiencing substantial rainfall towards the end of the week.

Predictions from the IMD highlight 'heavy to very heavy' rains accompanied by strong winds in coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi. Northeastern areas including Belagavi and Dharwad are also on alert for extreme conditions, characterized by fierce winds reaching up to 60 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

