Left Menu

Japan's Early Rice Tender to Alleviate Soaring Prices

Japan plans an early tender for tariff-free rice imports to combat rising rice prices. The auction, typically held in September, will occur this month, with an initial tender for 30,000 metric tons. Japan imports up to 100,000 tons annually under a World Trade Organization agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:50 IST
Japan's Early Rice Tender to Alleviate Soaring Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a move to counter rising rice prices, Japan's agriculture ministry is advancing its tender for tariff-free imported staple rice. The auction is usually slated for September, but this year it will be held earlier, reports the public broadcaster NHK.

Insiders reveal that the first tender will invite bids for a volume of 30,000 metric tons. This is part of Japan's strategy to stabilize rice prices amid a volatile market.

Under the World Trade Organization's "minimum access" framework, Japan imports up to 100,000 tons of staple rice yearly without tariffs, allowing for such adjustment measures to protect domestic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025