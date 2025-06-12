Left Menu

Strategic Power and Housing Progress in Jammu & Kashmir: Key Meeting Insights

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah discussed state power and housing projects. Khattar praised J-K's advancements, especially in smart meters, while Abdullah outlined expectations from the central government. Both emphasized cooperation to resolve any outstanding issues and ensure ongoing project success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:27 IST
Strategic Power and Housing Progress in Jammu & Kashmir: Key Meeting Insights
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah while speaking to reporters in Srinagar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting held in Srinagar, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the progress of the state's power and housing projects. Minister Khattar expressed satisfaction, noting substantial achievements in both departments.

Khattar highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's advancements in the power sector, particularly the deployment of smart meters and prepaid smart meters, setting it ahead of other states. He assured that any arising issues have been communicated to the Union Government for resolution, underscoring efficient collaboration between state and central authorities.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed expectations from the central government, revealing recent discussions yielded suggestions aimed at rectifying project shortcomings. Emphasizing cooperation, both leaders are committed to enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's position in the sectors of power and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025