Strategic Power and Housing Progress in Jammu & Kashmir: Key Meeting Insights

In a significant meeting held in Srinagar, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the progress of the state's power and housing projects. Minister Khattar expressed satisfaction, noting substantial achievements in both departments.

Khattar highlighted Jammu and Kashmir's advancements in the power sector, particularly the deployment of smart meters and prepaid smart meters, setting it ahead of other states. He assured that any arising issues have been communicated to the Union Government for resolution, underscoring efficient collaboration between state and central authorities.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed expectations from the central government, revealing recent discussions yielded suggestions aimed at rectifying project shortcomings. Emphasizing cooperation, both leaders are committed to enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's position in the sectors of power and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)