Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad
An Air India plane crashed at Ahmedabad airport during take-off, leading to a major rescue operation. The crash involved flight AI-171 en route to London with 242 on board. AAP's Manish Sisodia called for local relief efforts, and leaders expressed shock and condolences. Emergency teams are at the site.
A catastrophic event unfolded at Ahmedabad airport as an Air India plane, AI-171, crashed during take-off, prompting large-scale rescue efforts. The flight, destined for London, carried 242 people. Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has called for local support in relief operations.
Prominent figures expressed their grief and shock over the tragic incident. Sisodia took to social media, urging party workers to collaborate with authorities, while AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu echoed similar sentiments, pledging coordinated efforts for rescue and relief.
The crash, involving a Boeing 727, has mobilized multiple disaster response units to the scene. Plumes of smoke marked the distressing site, with fire tenders striving to control the situation. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured expedient medical assistance and federal support.
