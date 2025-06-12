Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane crashed at Ahmedabad airport during take-off, leading to a major rescue operation. The crash involved flight AI-171 en route to London with 242 on board. AAP's Manish Sisodia called for local relief efforts, and leaders expressed shock and condolences. Emergency teams are at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad
Resecue ops at accident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic event unfolded at Ahmedabad airport as an Air India plane, AI-171, crashed during take-off, prompting large-scale rescue efforts. The flight, destined for London, carried 242 people. Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, has called for local support in relief operations.

Prominent figures expressed their grief and shock over the tragic incident. Sisodia took to social media, urging party workers to collaborate with authorities, while AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu echoed similar sentiments, pledging coordinated efforts for rescue and relief.

The crash, involving a Boeing 727, has mobilized multiple disaster response units to the scene. Plumes of smoke marked the distressing site, with fire tenders striving to control the situation. Meanwhile, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured expedient medical assistance and federal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025