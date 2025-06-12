Sugs Lloyd Secures Major Power Contracts in Bihar and Odisha
Sugs Lloyd, known for its EPC solutions, announced on Thursday that it has clinched pivotal power infrastructure contracts valued at Rs 74.35 crore in Bihar and Odisha.
The contracts include projects for the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), involving the establishment of five substations with accompanying transmission lines in Kishanganj district, as well as the construction of a 33 KV line to fortify the state's power grid.
Additionally, Sugs Lloyd undertook contracts for Tata Power subsidiaries in Odisha, aimed at providing new connections, improving the network, and modernizing power infrastructure across various voltage levels.
The company focuses on the renewable energy sector, emphasizing solar energy and EPC projects in electrical transmission and distribution.
