Left Menu

Sugs Lloyd Secures Major Power Contracts in Bihar and Odisha

Sugs Lloyd, an EPC solutions provider, has won significant power infrastructure contracts worth Rs 74.35 crore in Bihar and Odisha. The contracts involve creating substations and strengthening power transmission networks, enhancing connections and modernizing infrastructure. The company primarily operates in solar energy and related projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:12 IST
Sugs Lloyd Secures Major Power Contracts in Bihar and Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sugs Lloyd, known for its EPC solutions, announced on Thursday that it has clinched pivotal power infrastructure contracts valued at Rs 74.35 crore in Bihar and Odisha.

The contracts include projects for the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL), involving the establishment of five substations with accompanying transmission lines in Kishanganj district, as well as the construction of a 33 KV line to fortify the state's power grid.

Additionally, Sugs Lloyd undertook contracts for Tata Power subsidiaries in Odisha, aimed at providing new connections, improving the network, and modernizing power infrastructure across various voltage levels.

The company focuses on the renewable energy sector, emphasizing solar energy and EPC projects in electrical transmission and distribution.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025