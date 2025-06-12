CeFCoM: Revolutionizing Payments for Investment Advisory

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is urging investors to utilize CeFCoM, a newly launched payment system, for transactions with their investment advisers and research analysts.

CeFCoM acts as a centralized and secure platform to ensure funds reach only registered professionals, enhancing transparency within the financial advisory sector.

Since its launch on October 1, 2024, CeFCoM has processed over Rs 5 crore, offering a variety of payment methods to ensure user convenience and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)