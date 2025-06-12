Left Menu

CeFCoM: Revolutionizing Payments for Investment Advisory

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced the Centralized Fee Collection Mechanism (CeFCoM), a secure system for investors to pay registered investment advisers and research analysts. Operational since October 2024, it offers various payment modes. Over Rs 5 crore has been processed through CeFCoM as of June 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is urging investors to utilize CeFCoM, a newly launched payment system, for transactions with their investment advisers and research analysts.

CeFCoM acts as a centralized and secure platform to ensure funds reach only registered professionals, enhancing transparency within the financial advisory sector.

Since its launch on October 1, 2024, CeFCoM has processed over Rs 5 crore, offering a variety of payment methods to ensure user convenience and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

