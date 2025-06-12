Left Menu

Himachal's Apple Season Strategy: Fairness, Infrastructure, and Market Reforms

Himachal Pradesh's Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, announced plans for the upcoming apple season, emphasizing strict packaging norms, improved storage infrastructure, and adherence to APMC laws. Concerns over US import tariffs and trader exploitation were addressed, with new subcommittees formed to enhance farmer protections and market operations.

Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jagat Singh Negi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial review meeting, Himachal Pradesh's Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi detailed strategic measures for the forthcoming apple season. Negi affirmed that the state government would rigorously enforce universal carton packaging norms to ensure equitable compensation for fruit growers, aiming to curb middlemen exploitation prevalent in previous years.

Amid rising concerns over potential U.S. import tariff hikes on Indian apples, Negi addressed growers' apprehensions, indicating a possible adverse impact on the domestic market if the tariffs increase from the current 50%. The meeting also explored long-term industry strengthening measures, highlighting a pivot towards smaller, decentralized storage solutions to aid local producers.

Negi criticized historical inaccuracies in apple yield estimates, which he claimed resulted in poor planning. Moving forward, estimations will employ scientific methodologies. Alarmingly, he revealed traders owe farmers approximately Rs 14 crore, resulting in the formation of a subcommittee to investigate such exploitations. Further discussions emphasized the effective implementation of APMC laws to shield growers in mandis and initiatives to tackle infrastructure, insurance, and subsidy disbursement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

