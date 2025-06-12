Left Menu

Blowout Chaos: Gas Spewing Uncontrolled at ONGC's Assam Well

A blowout has occurred at an ONGC crude well in Assam's Sivasagar district, leading to an uncontrolled release of gas. No injuries or fires have been reported. Efforts to regain control of the site are underway, with emergency services deployed as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivasagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, a sudden blowout erupted at a crude oil well owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam's Sivasagar district, with officials reporting an uncontrollable spewing of gas.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries, and the well has not ignited. The incident took place at well no. RDS 147 of rig no SKP 135, operated by private firm SK Petro Services on behalf of ONGC.

According to officials, senior management is actively working to contain the situation, with all necessary resources being mobilized to regain control as quickly as possible.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

