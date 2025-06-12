Left Menu

Escalating Tensions Bruise Global Markets: Dollar Dips, Stocks Stall Amid Trade Turmoil

The dollar reached its lowest point in 2025, and global stocks fell amidst rising Middle East tensions and uncertainties surrounding U.S.-China trade relations. Safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen strengthened, while recent trade talks and tariff threats added market uncertainty. U.S. inflation data influenced potential Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:29 IST
Escalating Tensions Bruise Global Markets: Dollar Dips, Stocks Stall Amid Trade Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar plunged to a record low in 2025, with global stocks declining due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and shaky U.S.-China trade ties. Investors sought safety in assets like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, while gold saw a rise, signaling heightened market apprehensions.

U.S. stocks, led by the Dow and Nasdaq, suffered losses, exacerbated by the tragic Boeing crash in India. Markets in Europe also contracted as security threats in the Middle East pushed airlines lower, momentarily spiking oil prices.

President Trump's potential new trade deals added uncertainty, shaking investor confidence. Recent U.S. inflation data further fueled speculation about Federal Reserve rate cuts, while fluctuating oil and Treasury yields kept financial forecasts cautious.

