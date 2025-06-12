Escalating Tensions Bruise Global Markets: Dollar Dips, Stocks Stall Amid Trade Turmoil

The dollar plunged to a record low in 2025, with global stocks declining due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and shaky U.S.-China trade ties. Investors sought safety in assets like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, while gold saw a rise, signaling heightened market apprehensions.

U.S. stocks, led by the Dow and Nasdaq, suffered losses, exacerbated by the tragic Boeing crash in India. Markets in Europe also contracted as security threats in the Middle East pushed airlines lower, momentarily spiking oil prices.

President Trump's potential new trade deals added uncertainty, shaking investor confidence. Recent U.S. inflation data further fueled speculation about Federal Reserve rate cuts, while fluctuating oil and Treasury yields kept financial forecasts cautious.