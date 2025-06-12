Empowering Delhi: Solar Innovation Amidst Heatwave Challenges

In a decisive move to address Delhi's burgeoning electricity demands during an intense heatwave, Power Minister Ashish Sood has directed electricity distribution companies (discoms) to fortify their infrastructure. With temperatures peaking at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi witnessed its highest summer power demand, reaching 8,423 MW.

Minister Sood convened a meeting with senior officials and discom representatives to address the situation. Emphasizing swift response times post-calamities, he also instructed faster infrastructural upgrades. Steps include replacing old power grids, laying new cables, and employing modern technology for enhanced efficiency and fault detection.

Emphasizing solar energy's potential, Sood encouraged greater adoption in Delhi. With both governmental and consumer-level initiatives, the emphasis is on deploying solar panels throughout the city, especially in locales where traditional meters are unsuitable, aiming for a sustainable energy future.

