Trump's Auto Tariff Maneuver: A Busy Road Ahead for Automakers

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Thursday that he might soon increase auto tariffs as a tactic to motivate automakers to enhance their U.S. investments. Speaking at a White House event, he said, "The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here."

Automakers have been lobbying for the removal of the 25% tariff imposed by Trump. The Detroit Three have voiced concerns over a trade deal favoring British car imports without extending similar benefits to Canada and Mexico. Trump's remarks came amidst announcements of significant investments from companies like GM, which plans a $4 billion investment in U.S. plants.

Tariffs have started impacting automakers, with companies like Ford and Subaru increasing model prices to offset rising costs. The financial burden is substantial, as Ford recently projected a $1.5 billion hit in adjusted earnings due to tariffs, and GM faces a potential $4 billion to $5 billion exposure.