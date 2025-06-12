Left Menu

Trump's Auto Tariff Maneuver: A Busy Road Ahead for Automakers

President Trump may raise auto tariffs to encourage more U.S. investments by automakers. This move follows criticisms regarding existing tariffs and recent investment announcements from companies like GM and Hyundai. Automakers struggle with escalating costs, as Ford and GM face significant tariff-related financial impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:38 IST
Trump's Auto Tariff Maneuver: A Busy Road Ahead for Automakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Thursday that he might soon increase auto tariffs as a tactic to motivate automakers to enhance their U.S. investments. Speaking at a White House event, he said, "The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here."

Automakers have been lobbying for the removal of the 25% tariff imposed by Trump. The Detroit Three have voiced concerns over a trade deal favoring British car imports without extending similar benefits to Canada and Mexico. Trump's remarks came amidst announcements of significant investments from companies like GM, which plans a $4 billion investment in U.S. plants.

Tariffs have started impacting automakers, with companies like Ford and Subaru increasing model prices to offset rising costs. The financial burden is substantial, as Ford recently projected a $1.5 billion hit in adjusted earnings due to tariffs, and GM faces a potential $4 billion to $5 billion exposure.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025