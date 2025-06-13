Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed soon after takeoff, resulting in numerous fatalities. Gujarat's leaders and international aviation authorities are responding, with investigations underway. Condolences have been extended to victims' families while authorities prepare for detailed probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:10 IST
Gujarat Home Minister, BJP's State General Secretary Ratnakar arrive at Ahmedabad Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a devastating event, an Air India flight en route from Ahmedabad to London tragically crashed shortly after its departure on Thursday afternoon. The flight, carrying over 230 passengers and crew, met with disaster leading to the loss of lives. Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP's State General Secretary Ratnakar were seen at Ahmedabad airport as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city.

The crash has prompted immediate responses from top officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who convened with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to gather comprehensive details about the incident. Shah visited the sole survivor in the hospital, later remarking on the impossibility of saving others due to the intense heat from the burning fuel.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated its readiness to coordinate with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for a potential investigative mission. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also extended condolences, underscoring international collaboration in uncovering the accident's causes.

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

