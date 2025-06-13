Left Menu

Punjab's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Major Arrests and Seizures

Punjab's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Amritsar Police dismantled key smuggling operations, arresting smugglers and recovering significant narcotics and weapons. Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabbed two for a heroin sale attempt, while Amritsar Police seized illegal arms, linked to foreign operators, underscoring Punjab's commitment to a Drug-Free Punjab.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border narcotics smuggling racket, arresting two key suspects. The operation resulted in the seizure of 4.5 kg of heroin and Rs 11 lakh. Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted the arrest of smugglers Gurbhej Singh and Abhijeet Singh.

According to Yadav, the preliminary investigation suggests Gurbhej Singh was in direct communication with a Pakistan-based smuggler, coordinating heroin deliveries. The accused were caught amidst an attempted transaction. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been filed, with further inquiries ongoing to map the entire network.

Further successes in smuggling crackdowns came when Amritsar Rural Police dismantled an illegal arms smuggling module. Their operations led to the arrest of four individuals and the recovery of nine weapons. Intelligence pointed to connections with Italy-based operatives and Pakistan-based smugglers, resulting in additional FIRs under the Arms and NDPS Acts. Investigations continue to unravel the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

